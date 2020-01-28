EXCLUSIVE: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Malik: I am very grateful to television for what it has given me

The actor says, "It's not that I am not looking to explore other mediums but yes I am very grateful to television for what it has given me."

In a day and age when many actors are trying to move away from television, Mohit Malik is one who is all praises for the medium. Mohit who has been one of the few actors to do back to back male-dominated shows on television is all set for the end of his journey as Sikander on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor says, "It's not that I am not looking to explore other mediums but yes I am very grateful to television for what it has given me."

He added, "Television allows us to be on screens daily for at least 5 days a week and hence the bond that a viewer forms with a character on television is much much stronger! I recently met someone who had been suffering so much due to health issues and yet she was a big fan of Kulfi Kumar because it was giving her that much-needed escape on a daily basis. She wanted to call me 'Sikander' instead of 'Mohit' because for her Sikander is someone she meets every day on screen! The longevity of television is indeed its strength and I feel the bond is truly irreplaceable!"

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala also stars Anjali Anand in the lead roles along with the kids. There were reports that the show will be taking a generation leap and that Mohit will bid goodbye to the show before that. However, the show is not going to go off-air next month, and well, it sure has been a joyful ride with the show.

