  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that popular Balaji telefilm shows- Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 will kick-start the shooting from 26th June, 2020
9340 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 10:35 am
EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After months of production shutdown and the entire entertainment industry being at a complete halt, we hear that Ekta Kapoor helmed Balaji Telefilms Limited will resume the shoot of some of their very famous television shows following the necessary guidelines that have been issued by the respective state government.  

The cast and crew of these shows have been eagerly waiting to return to work and get the camera rolling. A source close to the industry shared that, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of its actors and crew."

Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 enjoy massive popularity across various channels and if this news is true then it’s just made the fans extremely happy. We also hope that the rest of her shows also resume shooting soon. A top priority will be given to ensuring the health and safety of all teams no matter what department they work including practising social distancing. The audiences can now rejoice as telecasts of these shows will also begin soon and they can binge watch their favorite shows all over again

Check out Erica and Parth's photo here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes on resuming shoots: Personally, I am NOT up for it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement