EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 to resume shooting from 26th June?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that popular Balaji telefilm shows- Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 will kick-start the shooting from 26th June, 2020

After months of production shutdown and the entire entertainment industry being at a complete halt, we hear that Ekta Kapoor helmed Balaji Telefilms Limited will resume the shoot of some of their very famous television shows following the necessary guidelines that have been issued by the respective state government.

The cast and crew of these shows have been eagerly waiting to return to work and get the camera rolling. A source close to the industry shared that, "When the pandemic hit our country, everything had to be put on hold for an indefinite period. But thanks to our government, with their help and support, Balaji Telefilms will be able to resume shooting some of their famous TV shows from 26th June namely Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Ekta Kapoor is very enthralled and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety of its actors and crew."

Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 enjoy massive popularity across various channels and if this news is true then it’s just made the fans extremely happy. We also hope that the rest of her shows also resume shooting soon. A top priority will be given to ensuring the health and safety of all teams no matter what department they work including practising social distancing. The audiences can now rejoice as telecasts of these shows will also begin soon and they can binge watch their favorite shows all over again

Check out Erica and Parth's photo here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes on resuming shoots: Personally, I am NOT up for it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×