EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya to shoot a special promo together announcing their comeback

With the shoots now resumed, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya team will shoot a special comeback promo together next week. Read.

Fans of daily soaps are pretty excited with the show resuming shoots finally. The shoot has resumed after a break of three months in the view of lockdown. Though things have been pretty difficult for the industry as a whole, producers and broadcasters are looking forward to the "new normal" to bring in some respite. That Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya cast has already begun shooting is well known, and now, we have exclusively learnt that the two shows will be shooting a special combined promo announcing the date when the fresh episodes will be aired.

A source reveals, "The cast of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya will be shooting a special promo together and on the other hand, Tujhse Hai Raabta team will shoot with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega for the same. The promo will be shot next week and all the cast and crew members are pretty excited." The first shoot pictures from Kundali Bhagya sets had surfaced on the internet on Friday. Shraddha looked beautiful in a yellow ensemble for the same.

About resuming shoots, Sriti, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, had said that she is pretty excited along with being a little nervous. Both the shows had stopped telecast at a very high point, and hence, it will be interesting to see how the story now moves forward especially with the number of crew restrictions in place. Are you excited about your favourite shows to return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×