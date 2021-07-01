EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee calls doctors ‘angel’ on World Doctors' Day: They are our saviours

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, expressed her gratitude towards doctors.

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed the way we look at life to a great extent. Not just people have understood the value of life now, the doctors have also appeared as everyone’s guardian angel. In fact, our frontline workers’ selfless services have left everyone overwhelmed and we can’t thank them enough for fighting against the deadly virus tirelessly. So, on the occasion of World Doctors' Day, several celebs have expressed their gratitude towards the doctors for their hard work.

Amid this, Pooja Banerjee, who is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya has called the doctors true saviours and angels. She also asserted that despite working selflessly, the doctors isn’t given their due credit. Pooja stated the doctors deserve a huge applaud for their work. She said, “I honestly believe doctors aren't given the due credit that they deserve. Yes, it might seem like a lucrative career option, but the amount of time and effort that goes into becoming a doctor and the responsibility that they have on their shoulders is immense. I genuinely believe they are our saviours. They work endless hours, go out of their way to save lives, and never complain. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they truly have worked day-and-night, not caring for themselves, but treating as many patients as they could.”

The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors for the care and empathy they have for everyone around during the trying times. “While we crib about not being able to step out or go for a vacation due to this pandemic, they've been going through a hellish experience as more and more people came into their wards, but not once did they think about even taking breaks. They're truly angels and I feel they should be applauded for all their hard work, every day of their lives and not just on one day. Having said, this National Doctor's Day, I would really like to applaud each and every doctor across the world for their tireless service, empathy, and care that they always have for one and all,” she added.

