EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee on her childhood memories of Children’s Day

It is Children’s Day tomorrow and the kids all over the country celebrate the day with great excitement and enjoyment. On this special days, Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Pooja Banerjee shares her childhood memories and her fondness for children’s day. She shared the details in her interview with Pinkvilla Desk.

Going down memory lane and recollecting their most cherished memories, actress Pooja Banerjee from Kumkum Bhagya opened up about her thoughts on Children’s Day and how she plans to spend it this year.

Pooja Banerjee shared, “Children’s Day has been extremely exciting for me ever since I was a child since we used to get to wear our own clothes instead of the uniform in school that day. We all would wait to wear our best outfit to school that day and teachers would turn into children and enact plays for us and make us laugh. At home, my mother made sure that we three kids were treated with favourite meals on Childrens Day. When I used to go to my swimming classes, our coaches didn’t give us any workout that day and we were allowed to play water games like water polo. Overall, Children’s Day has always been interesting and I’ve always been looking forward to it and this year, I’m already excited to extend my family and I’m definitely going to do something out of the box.”

Talking to Etimes about how she found out that she was pregnant, Pooja Banerjee said, "I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”



