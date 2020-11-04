EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee on Karwa Chauth plans: Got a silk lehenga made & have taken half day

As most couples celebrate Karwa Chauth today, a festival where the partner fasts the entire day only to break it after watching the moon, we asked Pooja Banerjee her plans for the festival.

Pooja Banerjee is currently seen playing the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is one of the most sought after and is also known to be quite outspoken and bubbly. As most couples celebrate karwa chauth today, a festival where the partner fasts the entire day only to break it after watching the moon, we asked Pooja her plans for the festival. The actress who has a busy schedule revealed that she has taken a half day today and will be spending time with friends today.

She told us, "I'm going to go for the shoot and have taken a half day as I’ll have to do the puja and read Katha. For the night, I have got a silk lehenga made and for Sandeep we went for some Kurta shopping.” She added, “Actually, Karwa Chauth I’ve always spent with my friends. My friends and I, we together do the puja and our respective husbands chill together."

Here’s wishing Pooja a happy karwa chauth.

The definition of the festival has changed over the years. Essentially it is the day where women meet and have fun together with delicacies made at dusk.

Speaking of Pooja, the actress replaced Naina Singh as Rhea a few months back but has been received well. About the role, Pooja had said that she is really looking forward to it as it has many shades which she is happy to portray. The actress seems to have gelled well with the cast and crew as well.

