EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Reyhna assures everyone is safe after fire broke out on set: Work resumes tomorrow

Reyhna Pandit, who plays the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya, reiterates that everyone including the crew members is safe after a fire broke out on the set. Read.

This evening we all were shocked to know that fire broke out on the set of Kumkum Bhagya. The show is one of the most loved ones and the news definitely left us all shocked. However, there is nothing to worry about, assures Reyhna Pandit, who was present on the set. As we rang up Reyhna to ascertain if she along with the team are fine, Pandit assured us "everyone is safe." She also said that the production team took charge to ensure that the fire was under control even before the fire brigade reached the spot.

Reyhna said, "Everybody was a little scared but the situation was brought under control. The production people on sets took charge immediately and upar chad gaye in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The studio is well equipped with a fire extinguisher so everybody was on the job till the fire brigade came to take charge in controlling the fire. But thankfully we were well equipped or else the fire would have spread further and become worse by the time the Fire Brigade came."

While earlier it was reported that the set property has been damaged, we assumed shoots will come to a halt. However, Reyhna shared that the set as far as she knows is not damaged. The property which was affected is where the makeup rooms are. "The shoot had come to a halt for an hour or so. Mostly everyone had packed up but I had to complete a few scenes because it was for Monday's telecast. Everyone will be shooting tomorrow. Everything was sorted peacefully. Everybody is safe. The work will resume tomorrow," she shared before reiterating that they are all doing fine.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×