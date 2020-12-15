EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia calls Sriti Jha FINEST actress post winning at Zee Rishtey Awards

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi expressed his gratitude towards co-star Sriti Jha (Pragya), his wife Kanchi Kaul, and his kids after he won at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya was grinning in happiness at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 held recently. The actor was honored with several awards and praised for his consistent contribution to the world of entertainment. Shabir bagged the 'favourite character male' award for Kumkum Bhagya, along with several other recognitions. He was overwhelmed by the love showered on him.

The talented actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars, the makers, his family, and fans for supporting him consistently. While he shared how his kids play an important role in his life and success, he thanked his co-actor, Sriti Jha, aka Pragya for being extremely supportive during their six-year-long journey together in Kumkum Bhagya. Shabir also shared his hearty gratitude towards the viewers who supported him and Kumkum Bhagya despite the COVID-19 situation.

'After this year where we saw a deadly pandemic take place and where a lot has happened in everyone’s life, this is indeed a high point for me. I would like to thank our audience who has been supporting and watching Kumkum Bhagya for the last 6 years and my co-actors,' said Shabir.

Thanking Sriti in abundance, Shabir showered praises on her and called her the 'finest' actress the Indian Television industry has. 'I would like to thank Sriti especially, who is not just a beautiful actress, but also the finest actress on television.' He also expressed his love for his wife and kids, who have always kept their faith in him. 'Last but not least, I love you Kanchi (Kaul) for always supporting my dreams and my kids, Azai and Ivarr who are my morning alarms, thank you so much for waking me up every morning so that I can shoot every day,' concluded Shabir.

Here's Shabir's photo holding the trophy in his hand:

Zee Rishtey Awards will air on 27 December at 7 pm on Zee TV. The awards night will have many popular faces have a gala time under one roof. Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya also stars Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir in the lead roles. The Eka Kapoor drama is keeping the audience hooked with interesting twists and turns.

