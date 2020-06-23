EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh on embracing motherhood, being typecast and maternity break

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shikha Singh spoke about pregnancy during the lockdown, the meaning of Alayna, missing the Kumkum Bhagya sets, bond with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, when will she come back and some more. Read.

Kumkum Bhagya star Shikha Singh recently embraced motherhood to a baby girl. The actor is currently enjoying her first few days of motherhood with husband Karan Shah. They have named their baby girl Alayna. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shikha spoke about pregnancy during the lockdown, the meaning of Alayna, missing the Kumkum Bhagya sets, bond with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, when will she come back and some more. Over to her:

How are baby Alayna and mother doing?

Both are doing fine & are back to home sweet home.

Has anything changed post embracing motherhood?

Actually nothing has changed. It still feels the same but just a little sleep-deprived because of the baby’s schedule.

What does Alayna mean?

It means Beautiful, Dear Child, Ray of Hope.

Pregnancy during lockdown is something you will never forget, I am assuming. How had things been?

Actually, it went on very smoothly. Touchwood. Karan & I don’t go out much & enjoy a lot of things with each other so staying at home wasn’t that bad at all.



You were shooting until the lockdown was announced, do you miss being on sets?

Of course, I miss the sets, especially KKB, as it’s a show close to my heart & people are awesome on this show.

What has been the best and worst part about playing Aaliya?

The best part is that I got to experience & live that character for 6 long years. The worst part is sometimes the negative characters get typecast & people think you can only play negative roles.



How has your camaraderie with Shabhir and Sriti evolved over the years?

Beautiful. Both of them are great human beings & wonderful actors. It’s always been a fantastic time with them on & off-screen.

Fans will miss you given that you have been a constant on the show since the beginning. When do we expect you back?

The answer to that question is awaited like the corona’s vaccine. Even I don’t have an answer to that (smiles).

I am an admirer of your style in KKB. Will you miss being Aaliya for some time...?

Of course. Going to miss it big time. But I’m sure we will work something out that’s for the best interest of the show & the audience.

