EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha on Abhi and Pragya's chemistry: I think they make each other whole

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya on what does she think of Abhi (played by Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's chemistry on the show and if it gets monotonous to play the same role. Read.

Sriti Jha has been in the industry for many years now and has proved herself to be a versatile actor. Very early in her career, the actress played a domestic violence victim, a split personality patient among others. The one character, however, which has stayed with her for long is that of Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sriti on what does she think of Abhi (played by Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's chemistry on the show.

Stating it outrightly that she can't be objective while doing so, Sriti said, "I can't see them objectively because it is so close to my heart. I think Abhi and Pragya are very good friends. As much as the two are unlike each other, they are helplessly attracted to each other and they understand each other as no one else does. So, if Abhi doesn't have Pragya in his life even though he has everything, he will still miss her and the same with Pragya. I think together they make each other whole."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shooting stalled; FWICE President on demands of 8 hours shift, no pay cuts, 50 lakh insurance cover

When asked if it gets monotonous to play the same character for 6 years now, Sriti shared, "It doesn't actually because fortunately with Kumkum Bhagya and my character Pragya, something big comes through every 8 months, and there is a transformation. So the character keeps evolving and that is very interesting. Also, I think in a daily soap, I have this habit of playing each day of the character, and I have been comfortable in that space. Because I haven't got that to do with other shows, this is my first show where I have known every day of Pragya, so I am more comfortable than being bored."

Lastly, she concluded, "I miss everyone, I miss being Pragya."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×