EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Jaisingh on his bond with Ishqbaaz co star Shrenu Parikh: She’s a great human being

Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaz has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Starring Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, etc in the lead, the family drama was an instant hit among the viewers and raked in decent TRP numbers during its run of around three years. And while we loved the great ensemble of cast of Ishaqbaaz, the team shared a great bond off screen as well. In fact, Ishaqbaaz’s Omkara aka Kunal Jaisingh recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram Live session and got candid about the bond he shares with Shrenu Parikh and the other co-stars of the show.

During the conversation, Kunal was all praises for Shrenu, who played the role of his wife Gauri in Ishaqbaaz and called her a great human being. He asserted that the two had a great time shooting with her and they continue to share the great bond which they developed while working in Ishaqbaaz. Calling her a fantastic person, a darling and a sweetheart, Kunal also mentioned that his bond with Shrenu is such that they don’t think while speaking in front of each other.

Talking about the remaining cast, Kunal asserted that it was a fantastic experience and he continues to be in touch with them. In fact, he even meets his co-stars Surbhi, Mansi Srivastava, Nakuul and other as and when possible. However, television heartthrob also emphasised that a complete reunion isn’t possible every time due to everyone’s hectic schedule. But they do try and meet in pockets and look forward to seeing each other.

As of now, Kunal is being seen in Colors’ new show Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani in the lead and is winning hearts with his performance in the show.

