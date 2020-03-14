EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Madhiwala to enter Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kunal will be joining Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and he says, "It's a pleasure working with a renowned production house Directors Kut and Channel Star Plus."

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continues to witness the so many shades of love as well as dislike and as Meenakshi continues to plan and plot, it looks like she will be needing help with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) continuously spoiling her plans. And as we hear, entering the show will be Kunal Madhiwala, who will be playing the head of a news channel in the show and will be hired by Meenakshi to take her revenge from Parul.

Kunal, while talking about his role, says, "It's a pleasure working with a renowned production house Directors Kut and Channel Star Plus, I will be helping Mrs.Meenakshi Rajvansh in executing her strategy to defame Parul and take Credit for the Launch of her new Company Red Pear Travels." He also revealed that this is going to be a continuity track and he will help Meenakshi in successfully executing her plan against Parul to bring her down.

Well, it looks like there is no end to how much trouble Abir and Mishti will have to go through, and now, Parul has also come under Meenakshi's radar as we will see how Kunal gives Parul more importance and it obviously won't go down very well with Meenakshi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More