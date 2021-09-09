EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani says, 'This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be on a low key level'

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi has considered one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month - in August or September. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 10. On this day, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha who is also the symbol of good fortune. Devotees also observe fast and worship Bappa for their well-being. On the 10th day the idol is immersed. Durva Ghas, Ladoos and Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesh.

Television actor Sanjay Gagnani who plays the negative lead of Prithvi in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya said, “I haven’t had much of a chance to bring Bappa home, but I surely have a lot of friends who bring Ganesh Ji to their houses with great fervour and happiness. The décor and celebrations done for this festival are nothing short of lavish and the food is something to die for. Being a foodie, I really look forward to gorging on the sweet homemade modaks and food that is prepared around this time.”

“This year too, I plan to take some time off from Kundali Bhagya’s shoot to visit and welcome Bappa along with them, the celebrations will although be on a much low-key level. Every year, I do make it a point to even seek blessings at the Lal Baug ka Raja but this time I plan to follow the system of the online Darshan that the Government has put in place for all the devotees. In fact, I truly urge people to follow this and keep their customary celebrations on a low level this year as well. Here’s wishing each one of our viewers and all my fans a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” he added.

