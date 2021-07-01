EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani thanks the doctors: Pandemic has been more difficult for them

On the occasion of World Doctors’ Day, Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya, has expressed his gratitude towards the frontline workers.

The COVID 19 pandemic has turned out to be the worst nightmare for everyone. It has claimed lakhs of lives so far and while we have been struggling for every breath we take, the doctors have been our biggest saviours. They have been working tirelessly and putting in all the efforts to save as many lives as they can. So, World Doctors’ Day is an opportunity that serves as a perfect opportunity to express their gratitude towards these frontline workers for their selfless service.

Talking about the same, Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani has saluted the doctors’ hard work and feels that the pandemic has been the most difficult for them. “Undoubtedly, doctors have always played an extremely crucial part in our lives especially in the current scenario of the pandemic. While most of us had the luxury of staying safe in our homes, it was the doctors and the nurses amongst others who made it a point to keep the nation safe from the fatal effects of the pandemic. For more than a year, they have all been working round the clock to save the lives of many people and I think that’s a really commendable thing. The entire pandemic has been much more difficult for them than for us and I feel it’s a matter of pride, to be able to selflessly attend to the needs of their duty without thinking twice about their safety. On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, I would like to salute each and every doctor in the world who has worked extremely hard to keep us safe from any kind of illness be it Covid or otherwise,” he added.

Earlier, Pooja Banerjee had also called that doctors a true saviour and feels they should be given their true credit.

