EXCLUSIVE: Kushal Punjabi commits suicide: BFF Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'We tried CPR but it was too late'

Kushal Punjabi of Ishq Mein Marjawan fame is no more. The actor reportedly committed suicide. In a small chat with Pinkvilla, Chetan Hansraj, with a heavy heart recounted the moment they found his body.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi is no more. The actor, who was touted to be one of the jolliest people in the industry, reportedly committed suicide due to trouble in his marriage. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old kid, Kian. The news shocked everyone including the industry who have only known Kushal as the motivating and adventurous person. With a heavy heart, we ringed his best friend Chetan Hansraj, who couldn't hold breaking down while recounting what he saw last night.

Revealing how he ended up at Kushal's apartment last night, Chetan shared, "His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn't opening the door. We called the chabbi wala and when we opened the door and we found his body hung over the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late." Ask him about the reports of him being depressed, Chetan revealed, "He was normally depressed, like sad. We used to chat about it. No one ever thought he would take such a step."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on Nov 16, 2019 at 12:29am PST

Reports also suggest that there was some trouble in his marriage. Chetan stated that he wasn't too aware of it. "I didn't know. I also got to know after. He did not confide in me about what the scene was. One month ago only he said about the situation. He was a bit low but never thought he would take such a drastic measure." When asked if his young son is aware of the situation, Chetan promptly added, "I hope not ya. He is very young. Just 3 or 4-year-old."

Lastly, about his last rites, Chetan revealed, "I spoke to his father and they have decided to conduct the last rites tomorrow."

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: From modelling to acting, a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's life in pictures

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi's photos with wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian are unmissable; Check it out

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi No More: Actor was depressed due to the financial crisis and failed marriage to Audrey Dolhen

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More