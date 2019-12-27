EXCLUSIVE: Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; IMM's co star Vineet Raina: He looked so happy; Still in denial

Kushal Punjabi Suicide: In shocking news, popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has left for heavenly abode. As per ANI's report, he committed suicide and his was found hanging at his home on Friday. Read on to know more.

In shocking news, popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has left for heavenly abode. As per ANI's report, he committed suicide and his was found hanging at his home on Friday. The police also found a suicide note. Many TV celebs such as , Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali and Karanvir Bohra expressed their shock and grief over the actor's sudden death. Many even paid tributes on social media. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ishq Mein Marjawan's co-star Vineet Raina expressed his thoughts on the sudden demise of .

He said, "It is disastrous news I have heard. Arjun (Bijlani) called me up in the morning to inform about it. We worked together in Ishq Mein Marjawan where he did a cameo. We bonded so well on the sets. We used to share food and stories about his biking, his adventurous jaunts. He was such a talented person, and he looked so happy and content in his life. Arjun called me this morning to inform and we both went silent for a minute because we couldn’t believe it. How? Why? It is very shocking. I don’t know what was going through his mind.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Actor found hanging at his residence

He added, "I don’t know, he never looked depressed to us. He looked content with whatever he was doing. Maybe he wasn’t doing too much on TV but he was busy with many other things, he was doing something for Netflix and for Amazon. So he was pretty busy. He was very happy and he used to always talk about his son. Arjun also used to talk about Ayaan and he used to talk about Kiaan. He used to share naughty stories about Kiaan. I am still in denial and don’t know what triggered this. Only God knows. I don’t think the closest of his friends have any clue about this. I am yet to speak to Apurva Agnihotri because they used to go together for all the trips. I am trying to figure out the last rite details."

EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Aalisha Panwar says ‘SHOCKED’ with Kushal Punjabi committing suicide

Check out Raina's post on IG story right below:

For the unversed, the actor is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian. He featured in several TV shows such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Yeh Dil Chahe More, Adaalat and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others.Aside from TV shows, he has also featured in movies such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal among others.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi passes away; Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional note

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More