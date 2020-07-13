  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: KZK’s Pooja Banerjee reveals Parth Samthaan is fine; Expects her COVID 19 tests results by tomorrow

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pooja Banerjee of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame opened up on the environment on set post Parth Samthaan was found COVID 19 positive. Read.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan tested COVID 19 positive on Sunday and following that the show’s shooting was stopped as per guidelines. All the cast members present on the set has their swab test done and the result for the same is awaited. Meanwhile, Parth confirmed the news and assured fans he is doing fine and is taking all precautions. Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, who were not on the set, did tests for themselves and the family and are awaiting results. Chatting with Pooja Banerjee, who did meet Parth on set, we asked her how she is doing and if the situation scared her. 

Responding to when will the shoot resume now and the precautions she is taking, Pooja responded, “I don’t know whether the shoots will be resuming but right now, we are in self-quarantine. We are expecting our results to come by tonight or tomorrow morning. Of course, we are all scared but that also means that we need to be more careful and cautious around us and on sets.” We also confirmed with her if she managed to speak to Parth. To this, Pooja assures, “I did speak to him. He is fine and at home.”

Did it scare her? Pooja explained, “It did scare me a little. But, yesterday as an actress, everyone looks upto us. So I had to be strong and give the courage they needed.” 

Meanwhile, Parth wrote, “Hi guys, I have tested positive for Covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close prolixity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. I am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support. Please be safe and take care!"

