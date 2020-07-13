EXCLUSIVE: KZK’s Pooja Banerjee reveals Parth Samthaan is fine; Expects her COVID 19 tests results by tomorrow
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan tested COVID 19 positive on Sunday and following that the show’s shooting was stopped as per guidelines. All the cast members present on the set has their swab test done and the result for the same is awaited. Meanwhile, Parth confirmed the news and assured fans he is doing fine and is taking all precautions. Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, who were not on the set, did tests for themselves and the family and are awaiting results. Chatting with Pooja Banerjee, who did meet Parth on set, we asked her how she is doing and if the situation scared her.
Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare !
— Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 12, 2020
Did it scare her? Pooja explained, “It did scare me a little. But, yesterday as an actress, everyone looks upto us. So I had to be strong and give the courage they needed.”
