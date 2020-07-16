EXCLUSIVE: KZK's Aamna Sharif on birthday: Have quarantined ourselves for 14 days; Feel blessed to have family

Aamna Sharif is celebrating a quiet birthday at home with family this year and is grateful to have them by her side in testing times. Her family and herself tested negative for COVID recently but staying quarantined for safety.

Aamna Sharif is currently slaying it as Komolika on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress who turns a year older today has had quite an eventful week recently. The actress' co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay Parth Samthaan first tested positive for Coronavirus, and soon after that her spot boy too tested positive for COVID 19. But Aamna confirmed that she and her family tested negative. The actress is celebrating a quiet birthday at home with family this year and is grateful to have them by her side in testing times.

"In the times we are living in, my only wish this year for my birthday is for good health and safety. I really hope we have a cure soon and our world can step out of this pandemic with its lessons and move ahead," she told Pinkvilla when asked about her wish for her birthday. Speaking about the celebrations, she added, "It's been a birthday of gratitude. I feel blessed to have my family who has made sure they make the day special as well as friends who have gone out of their way to send me lovely homemade cakes and delicacies for my birthday."

Shooting for her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been paused. About the same, Aamna shared, "We have quarantined ourselves for 14 days even though our whole family has tested negative, just to be on the safer side. We are being as careful as possible but yes this is the 'new' reality all of us must live with. Hence good health and safety are the priority!"

Here's wishing Aamna, a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

