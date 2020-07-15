EXCLUSIVE: KZK's Erica Fernandes tests negative for COVID 19: Will be in home quarantine for sometime

Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame reveals she has tested COVID 19 negative. The actress also revealed that she won't be going out for sometime.

After Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID 19, the entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested for Coronavirus and everyone has tested negative. Unfortunately, though 4 people from Killick Studio, where the show is shot, have tested COVID 19 positive. We had been waiting for Erica Fernandes' report and the actress has finally revealed that she has tested negative. Erica wasn't shooting on the day Parth was tested positive, but she took the test individually.

When we reached out to Erica to know what is her plan of action next, Erica confirmed that though she has tested negative, she will home quarantine and take another test in a few days. "I'll be home quarantined for some time until I do another test in 7-10 days to be sure. Because at this point it was too early to test," she told us. Well, we wish her the best of health.

Meanwhile, speaking of Erica, she was earlier apprehensive about resuming shoot given the pandemic situation. However, after a few deliberations, she agreed to it with all precautionary measures in place. Speaking of Parth, the actor is home quarantined himself and is recovering well. Just a few hours back, Ishqbaaz fame Shrenu Parikh revealed that she tested COVID 19 positive and is currently in the hospital recovering. She wrote, "Hey everyone, have been away for awhile but bugger has not spared me, was found Covid positive a few days ago. And now I'm recovering in the hospital. Keep me and my family in your prayers. I'm very thankful to the Corona warriors, who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too."

