EXCLUSIVE: Madhubala actor Gunjan Utreja: I was offered many shows but I wanted to explore other things

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gunjan Utreja aka Abhay from Madhubala opened up about his quarantine plans, life after the show, future projects and more.

Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon is still one of the most loved and remembered shows on Indian Television. as Madhu and as RK redefined love and onscreen chemistry. While it gave us this beautiful on-screen duo, it also got us acquainted with another talented actor. And we're talking about none other than, Gunjan Utreja. Gunjan as Abhay Kapoor (AK) became a household name, and many adored his amazing acting chops. As the show completed 8 long years recently, we at Pinkvilla got in a candid chat with Gunjan to know about life after Madhubala, his quarantine time, and future projects.

The actor had shocked everyone when he decided to quit Madhubala in between. He was upset with his character's track and decided to take the call. However, the actor was offered many roles after his spectacular performance in Madhubala, but he wanted to experiment and explore. Gunjan shared, 'Media looks at an actor in one perspective. If he is doing TV he fits the bill there, and if he is doing a web show than that's his comfort zone. But it is not so. When I quit Madhubala, I had a lot of offers for fictional shows at that time. However, I was already doing a lot of non-fictional shows and did not have dates to commit to a fictional series. Moreover, I wanted to explore and experiment with my talents. Last year, I did two web series which was which were a spice of life kinda genre. Nobody had expected me to be so dramatic in my recently released music video 'Judaai.' But I surprised them with my skills, and that is what is exciting. What makes me happy is seen the comments and compliments you get for your hard work, and ultimately appreciation is what matters to an artist.'

Sharing how he is coping up with the lockdown phase, Gunjan said, 'This is one of the most amazing times I have had in my life. I know there is a lot going outside in the real world which technically is not under my control. I am an actor and I'm sympathetic towards many people who are suffering from it. I'm also suffering as I have another company that is also shut, but as an artist, for two and a half months it is one the most phenomenal times because you usually don't get a break. I have been able to create a lot of content, However, in terms of space mind, sometimes I'm highly energetic, and occasionally I'm clueless. I feel low sometimes, but 95% of the time I am feeling so optimistic. So once this lockdown is going to end all the great artists will get such exponential success and the kind of great stories are going to come out is amazing.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

