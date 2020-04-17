EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss 13, equation with Vishal Aditya Singh, upcoming projects and more

We got into a candid conversation with Madhurima Tuli recently, and she got talking about all things Bigg Boss, upcoming projects, her quarantine time right now, and some more.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli has been in the news throughout the run of the show, and long after. The show was quite the rollercoaster ride for her and post Nach Baliye 9 with Vishal Aditya Singh, the two came together once again on this show. We got into a candid conversation with the actress recently, and she got talking about all things Bigg Boss, upcoming projects, her quarantine time right now, and some more.

On how has quarantine been going, she says, "It has been crazy actually, it was all good in the beginning but after a point, you want to get out of the house and it becomes really crazy sometimes because you get irritated, you don't know what to do, you have watched series, you have watched everything, but that's the thing, you have to keep your calm and keep going, hopefully, this will end soon and we come back to our normal life."

When quizzed about how Bigg Boss 13 contestants must be feeling that they are trapped into another house and if she is one of them, she says, "I did spend a good time, I went to Goa also and I did my bit including meeting friends and spending time with your family, but isolation is not something that is very easy. Luckily, I have my family around so sometimes I talk to them, I watch series, I do Yoga, dance, or whatever I feel like doing to pass my time. After a point of time, you don't even get sleep."

We asked her how have things changed after Bigg Boss, she says, "Life has been good post Bigg Boss and honestly, I have gotten a good response from people for the short time I was there. People have liked me and I am getting good offers also but till the time something materialises, there is no point talking about it so I am waiting for something to workout. I did Ishq Mein Marjawan, but I am waiting for the right thing to work out. I have had bad encounters also and people are really upset about what I did, but can't help it, it was in the heat of the moment what happened, did happen."

Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh have both been cordial with each other post the show, something that they both have said. When asked why didn't that seem to have happened on the show, she quips, "There is no point dragging the same thing again and again. We both tried from our ends, but after coming out, we both realized we were both wrong and we were not paying attention to such a big opportunity we kept our egos ahead but realized later."

She also spoke about upcoming projects and said, "On the web, something is happening but the content is very crucial so we are trying to figure things out. I am hoping that by the mid of this year it should come out."

Credits :Pinkvilla

