EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt’s new show Jannat to replace Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka?

Mahesh Bhatt’s Jannat will reportedly replace Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Read exclusive deets.

Star Plus is on a roll currently with most of their show’s performaning well on the TRP charts. Gul Khan’s Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is one of the shows which worked really well for the channel. The show is one of the top rated ones and continues to be on top 5 but like it was previously known, YJHJK is a finite series and will go off air eventually. The show will be replaced by Mahesh Bhatt’s new show which has been titled Jannat, if sources are to be believed.

The production for Jannat which will star Rahil Azam is on in full swing. A grand set has been built for the same in Film City. The plot for the show is yet to be known but there is no denying that it has been mounted on a huge production scale. The channel is looking for a mid February or early March launch for the show. The show will also see the comeback of Shruti Seth to fiction after a long time.

Meanwhile, Sanjivani starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna has been shifted to a 6:30 slot instead of 7:30. The show will soon go off air as well as it has not been working despite efforts. The show by Sidharth P Malhotra was launched on a grand scale but it soon lost steam.

