EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says 'True happiness has been spending quality time with family through the lockdown'

Mahhi Vij says, " am honestly not craving to do anything in particular once this lockdown ends, because in my opinion, true happiness has been spending quality time with my entire family."

With the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been going through a tough time in staying home and all that we want is to break loose and do everything we have been missing out on. None the less, not everyone has been ill eat ease. While there are a lot of people who have already been dreaming about all the places they would want to visit post the lockdown, actress Mahhi Vij has different views on the same and some might relate.

Mahhi, who has been home quarantined with husband Jay and her three children, is in fact, quite happy to have gotten this chance to be at home with the family over this span of time. When asked about what she would do post the lockdown, Mahhi shares a very different perspective of what her things to do would be like once all of this is in place. "I am honestly not craving to do anything in particular once this lockdown ends, because in my opinion, true happiness has been spending quality time with my entire family through this whole phase, which I would like to continue in the future as well. I can cook dishes like pasta, pizza and even bake cakes at home for the kids, so there's nothing that I have honestly been dying to step out for till date, and won't do so later as well."

If we come to think of it, this is definitely the time that we can take to simply enjoy the smaller joys in life and spending time at home is one such joy. What do you think about Mahhi's opinion about staying at home? Drop your comments in the section below.

