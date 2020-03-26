EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma ADMITS being approached for Naagin 4; Reveals why she denied being a part of it

After impressing the audience with her game in Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma was approached for a role in Nia Sharma Naagin 4.

Mahira Sharma has become a household name now, courtesy her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The diva was one of the strong contestants in the BB house and won millions of hearts with her game on the popular reality show. Besides, her equation with Paras Chhabra also made her rule the headlines. While the diva has been basking in the popularity of the success of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira is getting some amazing offers post her stint on the show. In fact, she was even approached for the much popular Naagin 4 which has Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live session, Mahira admitted that she did get the offer to be a part of the much talked about supernatural drama. However, she turned down the project. While her decision might come as a surprise for many, Mahira has her reason for not being a part of Naagin 4. Apparently, the diva was approached for a negative role in the show. “The thing is I don’t want to do a negative role. May be later but not now,” she added.

Talking about her future projects, Mahira asserted that she isn’t solely focusing on venturing into Bollywood as of now. Instead, she is open to interesting offers and will make the choice according. To note, Paras and Mahira recently surprised their fans after they collaborated for a music video Baarish. Sung by Sonu Kakkar, the song marked PaHira’s first collaboration and received a thunderous response from the audience. Talking about the same, Mahira asserted that while it was a great experience shooting with Paras, she is overwhelmed with the response coming her way.

