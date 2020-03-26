EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma advises fans to turn on their creative side during quarantine; Asks them to stay safe

Mahira Sharma, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, share her self quarantine tips as she urges her fans to stay safe during coronavirus breakdown.

The three weeks lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought life on a standstill in India. The decision was taken to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus across the country. Being at home has been a tedious task for everyone. However, the celebrities are making it sure to entertain the fans, be in touch with them and share their quarantine plans with them to encourage them to stay at home during the quarantine break. And now, Mahira Sharma also shared her quarantine plan as she asked her fans to switch on their creative sides.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, Mahira that her stay inside Bigg Boss house has made her habitual of being at home and she is using her quarantine break to spend time with her family. Besides, she has been spending time doing painting, making tik-tok videos and speaking to her friends like Paras Chhabra and others. Sharing her suggestions for her fans, Mahira emphasised that everyone should take this break positively as it is a great time for self introspection. She further advised her fans to stay safe, spend maximum time with their family, do something creative and try discovering new talent within yourself.

Interestingly, while Mahira has been practising self quarantine these days, she was quizzed about watching Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s new song Kalla Sohna Ni and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla’s Bhula Dunga. Fans were certainly excited about her reviews, but much to their disappointment she admits watching neither of the songs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More