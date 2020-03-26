EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma clears her relationship status with Paras Chhabra and it is not what you are thinking

While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s love affair has been one of the most talked about topic post Bigg Boss 13, the diva has finally opened up on her relationship status with him

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 might have ended, but the fans are yet to get enough of the crazy moments and the adorable chemistry between some of the couples on the show. Amid these, one of the most talked about pairs was Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra fondly called as PaHira by their fans. We have loved their chemistry and there have been continuous speculations about their love affair. While both Paras and Mahira have claimed to be just friends, the rumours about their relationship don’t seem to subside anytime soon.

However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, Mahira Sharma has finally cleared her relationship status with Paras. Putting an end to all the speculations, the renowned model asserted that Paras is like her family and they continue to share a great bond. Interestingly, while Mahira is practising self quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, she admits being in constant touch with Paras and often discusses making plans to entertain their fans during this social distancing time. Furthermore, Mahira also spoke about her bond with Paras’ mother and confirmed that they share a great equation ever since they met during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Interestingly, after entertaining the audience for over four months, this popular reality show is back on Indian television for a re-run. However, Mahira isn’t in a mood to watch Bigg Boss 13. Explaining her reason, the diva asserted that she prefers letting the bygones be bygones. Mahira emphasised that she doesn’t want to see the negativity, fights and arguments of the show now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

