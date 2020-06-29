EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma on relationship with Paras Chhabra: Needs to be organic; BF or GF toh bante rahenge

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahira opened up on lockdown, the need to begin shooting, offers in hand, her relationship with Paras Chhabra among other things.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship brewed inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, but the two have been going strong even outside. They have already released two music videos; the latest being a song on lockdown which they shot at home. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahira opened up on lockdown, the need to begin shooting, offers in hand, her relationship with Paras among other things.

"It is hard, yes, but we have to keep going. We need to keep entertaining our audience as well as ensuring safety," she said when asked if she feels it is safe to resume shoots. When asked specifically about the song with Paras, she added, "This song is on lockdown and I am sure people will relate to it completely. It is basically describing the situation we all are in the last three months." She added that it was a little difficult for them to shoot because they are used to being surrounded by the crew but nonetheless they managed it well.

Sidharth Shukla had in an interview mentioned that his career is on pause mode because of lockdown. When asked Mahira about the same, she said, "Obviously, our careers have taken a setback, not just for me, for everyone. But I always believing in looking at the positive. I am sure ismei bhi kuch accha hi hoga. I genuinely believe in this. Also, I am very choosy anyway. I work only for happiness, it is not my attitude but just the way I am."

Now, regarding her relationship with Paras, she revealed, "I am very happy that he understands things very well. Whatever he said (about letting the relationship build organically) is perfect, any relationship should be organic. We all know how relationships are formed on shows and there is a hype for some time and then they split. The foundation of our relationship is friendship and I don't want to worry about the future. For me, this friendship is more important, understanding is very important. Boyfriend, girlfriend toh bante rahenge."

