EXCLUSIVE: Makar Sankranti 2020: Divyanka Tripathi recounts memories of learning kite flying with co stars

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her fond memories of celebrating Makar Sankranti. Read on to know how she celebrates the festival every year.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is one such festival that all of us look forward to as it brings so much happiness with it. Known as the festival of kites, the day is finally here, much to everyone’s excitement. Apart from flying kites, this festival is all about hogging loads of lip-smacking delicacies and spreading joy. Today, just like other people, our dearest celebs from the Telly Town are also filled with enthusiasm and zeal. Among them is TV's favourite bahu, Dahiya, shared her fondest memories of the fest.

Sharing about her Makar Sankranti celebrations with Pinkvilla, Divyanka said, "I tried my hands at kite flying during my childhood days. Though I was always told horror stories about the fact that my hands could cut by the string (which is true). So I steered a bit clear from it, to my parent's delight. But when I came to Mumbai, for the first time I learnt kite flying with my co-actors on the sets of Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. And that is when I really enjoyed it as it was quite fun and at the same time a very beautiful festival to look at too!"

ALSO READ: Happy Lohri 2020: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wish fans on the occasion of harvest festival

Divyanka also shared pictures of her Lohri 2020 celebrations, wherein she was dolled up like a beautiful Punjabi bride. Recently, the pretty returned from London after a long holiday with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. On the professional front, Divyanka wrapped up her 6 year-long show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and bid adieu to her iconic character, Ishita Bhalla aka 'IshiMaa' to make way for a spin-off show, Yeh Hai Chahtein. Fans have been waiting for the diva to announce her next project ever since. Last year, she also hosted a singing reality show named 'The Voice' and stepped into the digital space.





Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More