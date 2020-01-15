EXCLUSIVE: Makers approached Sharad Malhotra to play lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki post leap?
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starring Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena has been one of the most loved and followed shows. Vivian made an exit from the show just before the leap and now another big leap will take place wherein Rubina will exit the show too. Makers have locked Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal for the role. However, they were still in a dilemma and had reached out to Sharad Malhotra, who was last seen in Muskaan.
Rubina said, “I am not continuing post leap, I have no idea about the continuation of the character though. I am passing on the baton to the new generation and from there onwards they will continue the legacy.” Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki revolves around the love story of a transgender and a man. The channel recently released a new promo on social media. The caption for it read, “Heer jaa rahi uski zindagi ke agle padhaav mein. Judiye uski kahani ke agle panne se #Shakti mein, jald hi. #newbeginnings2020.”
