EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil: Favouritism exists in TV industry but it is about convenience and NOT agenda

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manav Gohil opened up on the fear of getting typecast on Television and the much debated subject of favouritism in the industry. He is currently seen in the show Shaadi Mubarak.

With Shaadi Mubarak, Manav Gohil makes a comeback to the small screen and how. Charming us as the Rajasthani superstar, KT, on the show, Manav is surely leaving fans enthralled with his dimpled smile. Sharing his excitement and believe in the show and the concept in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manav also opened up on the fear of getting typecast on Television and the much debated subject of favouritism in the industry.

Gohil told us that while the fear of typecast was there, around a few years back, today times are changing for better. "When I did a film (Dharmesh Darshan’s film Bhanvraa in 2007 which co-starred Eijaz Khan, Sangeeta Ghosh and Shweta Salve) with a big banner, which of course, did not release, that was the time when we faced this wall, ki TV ke actors le rahe ho. Eijaz and me were there in the film and Dharmesh Ji told me ki TV chodna padega ek saal ke liye. He had said that we had to be off the scene for a year and then he can launch us."

He continued, "That was the time when we faced this but right now, I think with the OTT coming in and writers becoming the real hero, I think times have changed, the wall is almost broken. A hero in TV, films or OTT, it does not typecast now. Just a year back I was playing a king, then I did get offered a few similar roles but it isn't like they are not seeing me as KT, you know! Times are changing, for better."

In 2007, when I was doing a film, I was told that I will have to distance from TV for a year to be launched in films. Today, times have changed Manav Gohil

Does he feel that OTT is one of the bridges to fill this gap between the two demarcated industries? Manav shared, "It is a bridge, from TV and films, this is a new medium which has come up and of course, actors have more to do because the hero image is secondary. On OTT, it is the writer who is the hero. So, when the script comes, and if you need a Manav Gohil for a character then you won't go to Shah Rukh for that, citing an example. I think the scripts are so powerful, if you want somebody, then you want them. Also, the work they are doing on OTT is amazing."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on returning to TV with Shaadi Mubarak, why he was apprehensive and content on TV

I was close to Ekta once upon a time, because I was working for her. But because I am not a social person, I drifted out Manav Gohil

Lastly, ask him about favouritism in TV, he agreed that there is favouritism but it is not driven by agenda. He also shared an anecdote of how he was close to Ekta Kapoor once but with time, he lost touch. "Favouritism happens but it is favouritism of convenience and not of agenda. For example, I was close to Ekta once upon a time, because I was working for her and we were like a small fraternity at that time and we used to party together but I am not so much of a social person, so I drifted out and even Shweta is the same kind of person, so we are happy with our family and all. We don't belong to that party scene but I know people long to be in a certain circuit and be with some people."

He contemplated, "I have producer friends in industry but we don't post pictures. So, it is favouritism of convenience. For example, Ekta likes a few likeminded people and will have those people around her, I don't see that being harmful to me. The agenda driven favouritism is rarely there in TV. There are too many big people working on too many projects. Even I have limited say on this but how much ever we say nepotism in films, I feel only talent sustains eventually."

Manav is seen alongside Rajshree Thakur in Shaadi Mubarak. The show airs at 7:30 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :

Share your comment ×