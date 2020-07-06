EXCLUSIVE: Sony TV's Mere Sai shoot temporarily STALLED after a crew member tests positive for COVID 19

Shooting of Sony TV show Mere Sai began a few weeks ago after Maharashtra Government permitted to resume shoots with new guidelines. However, Pinkvilla has now learnt that Mere Sai's shoot has has come to a halt after a COVID 19 positive case was found on sets. A crew member has been tested positive.

It has already been two weeks now with the shoots for television shows resuming. While the actors and producers claim that all necessary precautions are being taken, a case of COVID-19 has been found on the sets of Mere Sai putting a temporary halt to the shooting of the show. The show airs on Sony TV and the channel has asked the producers to stop shooting with immediate effect.

Pinkvilla has learned that as soon as the crew member tested positive for COVID 19, the shoots were stalled and the entire team has been asked to be in quarantine for a few days at least. Not just that show, another source informs, two more cases were identified on the sets of Star Pravah’s show Sah Kutumb Saha Parivaar and the entire team has been asked to be in quarantine for at least 7 days. Another we heard about a Zee creative team which suspected of a member being COVID 19 positive. But another source replied that most of the meetings happen virtually, so the chances of this are pretty less.

Mere Sai producer Nitin Vaidya confirmed the development and said, "One of our team members has been tested positive recently and as per the Government guidelines, we have stopped the shoot of Mere Sai until 7th July. This person was not present on the set and underwent proper testing to verify the symptoms immediately. He has been admitted to a quarantine facility and is recovering well, under proper medical care. His temperature and oxygen levels are normal. While all the necessary precautions have been undertaken, as per the guidelines, the set has been thoroughly fumigated & disinfected. The cast and crew associated with the show are healthy and haven’t come in contact with the person affected. We are happy that we work with a responsible crew who understand the sensitivity of the pandemic and our only intention is to support them in the best possible manner."

Meanwhile, the fresh episodes for shows will be telecasted from July 13. The shows had come to a startling halt in March after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the view of Coronavirus pandemic.

