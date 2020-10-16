EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad's Lockdown Ki Love Story to get a time slot change?

Mohit Malik returned to the small screen as a banker with Lockdown Ki Love Story. We hear that the show might soon get a slot change. Read.

Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad starrer Lockdown Ki Love Story premiered in July after a fresh telecast started post lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The show started well but had been struggling with TRP due to its early time slot. The show airs at 7 PM and had been finding it difficult to rake in numbers despite a good storyline. Hence, considering all this, we hear that the show might get a time slot change soon.

A source informs, "Mohit Malik's show might get an 11 PM slot soon to see if it helps in TRP. The story of the show has been widely accepted but it is not reflecting in numbers. Given the star cast and the story line, it is being mulled if a time slot change can help boost TRP. The decision is yet to be taken but discussions for the same are on."

About his role on the show, Mohit had told Pinkvilla, "I play the character of Dhruv, a desi banker from Allahabad. A romantic at heart and an honest and calm and composed guy who is always willing to do anything for his family and the one he loves. This role is going to be more of a personal journey for me in many ways, as Dhruv's strengths are my weaknesses, which I really hope to conquer and abide in myself throughout the journey of the show and portraying the character. "

