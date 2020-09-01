EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Sehgal: After MJHT, my shows weren't getting TRPs; Hope with Naagin 5, I get the due

In a candid chat, we spoke to Mohit Sehgal about Naagin 5, the pressure, wife Sanaya Irani's reaction to his new role, the lows he faced in his career, did he ever feel he did not get his due as an actor. Read on.

Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Mohit Sehgal is back to the small screen with Naagin 5 where he plays a Naag, a shape shifting serpent. The actor who had attained immense popularity as Samrat did not see the same high in his projects which followed, but Naagin 5 might just do the trick. In a candid chat, we spoke to him about the supernatural franchise, the pressure, wife 's reaction to his new role, the lows he faced in his career, did he ever feel he did not get his dues and the much debated 'favouritism' subject.

When asked why he took up Naagin, Mohit mentioned that he had no reason not to take up the show as it was a superhit franchise. "Every character I played, I really enjoyed it. From Miley Jab Hum Tum to Sarojini, Qubool Hai, every character was different from each other. I enjoyed every show, every character. The journey has been amazing and I don't have any regrets," he reiterated.

When asked if he ever felt that he never got his due as an actor, Mohit shared, "I won't deny I did not feel bad because my shows did not get the TRP, and on TV that is how it works. If your show gets TRP, if it runs for longer time, you become the big thing. That happened. Shows were not getting TRPs and big numbers. When Miley got completed, I did Khamosiyaan, when I started it was a big show, but it did not run for long. Then I did Qubool Hai, again the character got over soon, then Sarojini that show too shut in 7-8 months. The shows did not enjoy longer run. I never thought that I didn't get my due."

"But maybe now with Naagin, I might get it. Also, I was never running after dues, I was running after good content, good show makers and good characters to play, something challenging. I think if your work is good, everything will follow," he added.

He also mentioned that he never let any failure affect his confidence.

