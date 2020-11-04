EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on her first Karwa Chauth with husband Shyam: He is fasting for me which is sweet

As Mona Singh celebrates her first Karwa Chauth today, we pinged her to know how special is it going to be for her. She told us candidly that she will doing the pooja and also revealed that Shyam is fasting along with her.

Mona Singh of Laal Singh Chadha and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame got married to businessman Shyam Gopalan in December last year. The duo got married in an intimate wedding setting and have been inseparable. As Mona celebrates her first karwa chauth today, we pinged her to know how special is it going to be for her. She told us candidly that she will doing the pooja as far as she knows as her mother never kept this fast and also revealed that Shyam is fasting along with her. Now that is sweet!

Mona said, “Too many firsts for me this year. My first year after getting married and we saw world pandemic and lockdown but the fact that we both were together at home, we got quality time to spend with each other. So I took it in a very positive way. Maybe if lockdown wouldn’t have happened, we wouldn’t have got so much time to spend together. Yes this is my first karwa chauth, yesterday I went to put mehendi with a few friends of mine, full excitement happening at home.” Mona added about her plans for today, “My in laws are not here but my mother in law made sure my husband gives me sargi in the morning. We woke up at 4 and ate whatever we could at that time. My husband is also fasting with me which I find is very sweet. We both are fasting for each other’s happiness and good health and love forever: in the evening I will do a little puja, all that I know because my mum has never kept karwa chauth hence i don’t know munch about the rituals. After I see my moon I shall pray to the universe for happiness.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with us, Mona had revealed how Shyam proposed to her. She shared, “He proposed to me in October just before my birthday. I was so surprised by the entire episode of the proposal. I was in his car and he popped out the ring in the middle of the road. He just asked me out of the blue if I would marry him and put the ring in my hand. I was like, 'arey, at least, let me reply yes or no'. Everyone on the road was giving us gaalis."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh REVEALS how husband Shyam proposed to her, their quarantine honeymoon

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×