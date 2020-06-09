EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh on love: You have the right to walk away if not happy; you're not dating an onion to cry

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mona Singh revealed her idea of love and mentioned that it is okay to walk away if they are not happy. Read.

Mona Singh is one of the most versatile actresses. After making her debut in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, the actress went on to star in good shows, apart from web shows and of course, films. Her role in 3 Idiots was much loved. She returns with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain opposite and Gurdip Punjj. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mona revealed her idea of love and revealed that for her, love is simplicity, not something which makes you cry every other day.

Revealing how love is the strongest emotion of KKHH, Mona shared, "It is the maturity of the character. It is about love, what Ananya feels. Love is the strongest emotion in the show and that is what it is running on. Love can get dark, toxic, complicated, it can mess your life as well, and that is what this show is all about." Sharing her idea of love, "My idea of love is the simplicity in it. I do not like complications, I don't like messed-up love lives. I am not that person. Because eventually, who is your companion, who keeps you happy, who respects your space, who is with you through thick and thin, that is what is love about."

Giving a hilarious example, Mona made a valid point and added, "You are not dating an onion because of which you are crying every day (laughs). It is not chopping an onion, you have the right to choose, if somewhere you are not happy, you have the right to walk away and not look for it at the same place you lost it. That is what love is for me."

