EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh REVEALS how husband Shyam proposed to her, their quarantine honeymoon

Mona Singh is back on-screen with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The actress recently got to her friend of 5 years, Shyam Rajagopalan, in December last year. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mona confessed that she loved Shyam's sense of humour and he is someone who requests her space. We also asked her how is her married life going on, given that soon after marriage, the entire country was under lockdown.

"It is going great guns. It is a quarantine honeymoon for us. We were going to go to Spain or Italy but ab woh toh gaya. Now, we are cooking pizza and pasta at home," she laughed off and revealed how she met him and what she loved about him. "I have known him for the last 5 years. I met him through a friend at a friend's birthday party and we hit it off. He is a very funny man that was a big tick for me. I like people with a good sense of humour. What I like about him is that he lets me be. He doesn't want to change a single thing about me. I can be very annoying at times, but he is very cool. I like him. He respects me; I respect him. We give each other space."

She also revealed how Shyam proposed her. "He proposed to me in October just before my birthday. I was so surprised by the entire episode of the proposal. I was in his car and he popped out the ring in the middle of the road. He just asked me out of the blue if I would marry him and put the ring in my hand. I was like, 'arey, at least, let me reply yes or no'. Everyone on the road was giving us gaalis."

