EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh's BFF Rakshanda Khan REVEALS seeing her 'goofy' friend in red lehenga was emotional

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh is now married to boyfriend Shyam Gopalan. Shyam is an investment banker and the duo got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. On December 27, the actress tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family, and today, Mona shared a social post comprising of a picture with her husband from their varmala ceremony. Mona captioned it as, “Love laughter and a happily ever after…”

Apart from close friends and family, it was Rakshanda Khan who was also a part of the celebrations. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Rakshanda to share what was it like to be a part of her best friend's wedding. "It was beautiful! From the bride to the decor, everything was just gorgeous," she marvelled. When asked if Mona was jittery before the wedding, Rakshanda shared, "Does moms look like the kind of person who will get jitters!? Plus I think when you have waited such a long time to walk down the aisle to your Prince Charming it’s more like let’s get on with it."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moving over, she exclaimed that the wedding was a "beautiful intimate ceremony, close friends, great food, informal atmosphere, lots of dancing, aur kya chahiye?" Lastly, speaking of one emotional moment from the wedding, Rakshanda revealed, "Seeing Mona as a bride for the first time! Her mum and I had discussed it umpteen times but seeing my goofy nutty friend looking totally resplendent in red was one real emotional moment."

