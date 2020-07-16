EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4: Makers plan to surprise with a BIG finale; Villains of previous seasons to come onboard?

Sources reveal that the makers wish to bring back all the villains from the previous seasons of Naagin for the big Naagin 4 finale. The show stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, and Anita Hassanandani.

Nia Sharma, , , Vijayendra Kumeria's Naagin 4 will be meeting its finale soon. The fourth season in the franchise premiered in December 2019 but couldn't live to the expectations and hence, a decision to end it was taken during the lockdown. The shooting for the show resumed in July post-Unlock 1 was announced and the fresh episodes will be seen from July 18 for the supernatural drama.

In order to make it a huge finale, a source informs us that the makers are deliberating having all the villains from the previous seasons to come onboard. Well, if it is true that would surely have high expectations. Though nothing is confirmed as the makers are taking their time to make sure they give the show its befitting end. Meanwhile, Vijayendra in an interview with us said that fans can expect huge twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.

The channel shared the new promo video recently and wrote, "Pyaar, badla aur sach ki iss jung mein khulenge kayeen raaz jo badal denge Brinda aur Dev ki zindagi humesha ke liye! Hoga kayeen rahasyon ka pardafash #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel ke naye episodes mein, 18th July se, har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." In the promo, Shalaka and Brinda are seen building up for a confrontation leaving Dev in dilemma.



