EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4: Makers plan to surprise with a BIG finale; Villains of previous seasons to come onboard?
Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Vijayendra Kumeria's Naagin 4 will be meeting its finale soon. The fourth season in the franchise premiered in December 2019 but couldn't live to the expectations and hence, a decision to end it was taken during the lockdown. The shooting for the show resumed in July post-Unlock 1 was announced and the fresh episodes will be seen from July 18 for the supernatural drama.
In order to make it a huge finale, a source informs us that the makers are deliberating having all the villains from the previous seasons to come onboard. Well, if it is true that would surely have high expectations. Though nothing is confirmed as the makers are taking their time to make sure they give the show its befitting end. Meanwhile, Vijayendra in an interview with us said that fans can expect huge twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.
Are you excited?