  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4: Makers plan to surprise with a BIG finale; Villains of previous seasons to come onboard?

Sources reveal that the makers wish to bring back all the villains from the previous seasons of Naagin for the big Naagin 4 finale. The show stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, and Anita Hassanandani.
4996 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4: Makers plan to surprise with a BIG finale; Villains of previous seasons to come onboard?EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4: Makers plan to surprise with a BIG finale; Villains of previous seasons to come onboard?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Vijayendra Kumeria's Naagin 4 will be meeting its finale soon. The fourth season in the franchise premiered in December 2019 but couldn't live to the expectations and hence, a decision to end it was taken during the lockdown. The shooting for the show resumed in July post-Unlock 1 was announced and the fresh episodes will be seen from July 18 for the supernatural drama. 

In order to make it a huge finale, a source informs us that the makers are deliberating having all the villains from the previous seasons to come onboard. Well, if it is true that would surely have high expectations. Though nothing is confirmed as the makers are taking their time to make sure they give the show its befitting end. Meanwhile, Vijayendra in an interview with us said that fans can expect huge twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. 

The channel shared the new promo video recently and wrote, "Pyaar, badla aur sach ki iss jung mein khulenge kayeen raaz jo badal denge Brinda aur Dev ki zindagi humesha ke liye! Hoga kayeen rahasyon ka pardafash #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel ke naye episodes mein, 18th July se, har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot." In the promo, Shalaka and Brinda are seen building up for a confrontation leaving Dev in dilemma. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Are you excited?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement