EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4 star Vijayendra Kumeria on the 'new normal', precautionary measures, apprehensions

Vijayendra Kumeria has already started shooting for Naagin 4 finale episodes along with , Nia Sharma and others. The cast has been extremely excited about shooting for the final few days and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Vijayendra on the 'new normal', what precautionary measures is he taking and if he felt a little apprehensive about shooting given the spike in coronavirus cases.

Claiming that he has now gotten used to the new normal, Vijayendra said, "I have got used to the new normal and have adapted to the new way of shooting with precautions. You got to be very careful while shooting." He also added that people can expect a good conclusion for the season. "People should expect a good conclusion with a lot of twists and turns... I believe the makers have put in a lot of thought in wrapping up the season well. I expect the same... from me the viewers can expect honest acting till the last scene."

He reiterated that he was a little scared of shooting in the beginning but was assured when he saw the precautionary measures being taken. "To be honest I was a little scared in the beginning but seeing the precautionary measures felt better... the fear is gonna be at the back of your mind but we have to fulfil our commitment too." On Klick Nixon studios being closed down temporarily post Parth Samthaan testing positive, he shared, "I did ask my production guys about the situation also asked them to be more cautious about everything at our set to... personally I am taking care of everything in regards to my safety, rest is in God’s hands."

He also revealed that since they are shooting in a different location, their shoot is uninterrupted.

Credits :Pinkvilla

