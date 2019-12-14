EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin REVEAL if they rejected the supernatural show before

Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Naagin 4 kickstarts today. The duo reveals if they ever said no to Naagin before.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to enthrall everyone with the fourth season of the popular supernatural drama Naagin. The duo indulged in a quick Never Have I Ever game with Pinkvilla where they answered some fun questions. Not just that the duo also reacted to if they ever rejected Naagin’s offer before. This is the first time Jasmin and Nia have come forward to be a part of a supernatural drama.

When asked if they ever refused Naagin before, both Nia and Jasmin replied in negative. Nia and Jasmin knew each other from before but will be seen working together for the first time. Naagin 4 also stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh, Shalin Bhanot and more. The show kickstarts from today at 8 pm and is a finite series. Naagin has always been a brand and manages to top the charts every week. The show earlier saw as Naagin and later Surbhi Jyoti, and Karishma Tanna in the third instalment.

As per promos, Nia Sharma played the role of Brinda in the fantasy-fiction. She is simple and submissive in nature. Soft-spoken and avoids fights even when the world is harsh to her. The promo shows the same as Nia lures away Vijayendra Kumeria with her simplicity while Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara makes up for a fierce shape-shifting serpent. The show is getting launched amid a lot of expectations.

