EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra: Take pride in my failures; Won't term it depression which earlier I did

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sharad Malhotra on how did he deal with his low phase in career. Check out what he said.
Sharad Malhotra is currently seen in Naagin 5 wherein his role as Veer is getting a lot of appreciation. This is the first time Sharad is seen playing an antagonist and fans have welcomed his new stint with open arms. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sharad opened up on his low phase and revealed that a brief period of 4 years was the time he experienced a lull in his career but he has risen out of it and TV embraced him. 

"All of us go through phases in life. I won't term it as depression, which earlier I did, but I would say that it is about experiencing the highs and the lows. Till you experience the low, you won't value the highs. For me personally, I have somewhere taken pride in my failures also. I have personally experienced a lot of rejections but I have taken it with a pinch of salt and moved on. I have not welled, not sulked, it was not about me whining, it was about me understanding the time and making myself stronger and keep moving. That is what we all need to do. It is a rollercoaster ride and it can't always be up," he asserted. 

"Currently there is a revolution happening, outsider, insider, new bunch of actors but talent will shine through the roof. If you are an outsider or an insider, I don't give a damn, if you are talented, you are going to be there," he added while addressing the favouritism debate.

 

