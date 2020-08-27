EXCLUSIVE: Naamkarann actor Zain Imam refuses Bigg Boss 14

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Naamkarann actor Zain Imam has rejected the offer for Bigg Boss season 14. Read on to know why.

Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner and like every year, names of several actors have started floating in the media as probable contestants. With about a month to go for the controversial reality show to go on air, with returning as its host for the 11th time, names of television stars like Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Gony, Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri and others have been doing the rounds.

But a source close to the development shares that along with all these television stars, there's one more name that was on the channel's list this year. "They offered the show to Zain Imam. This was the first time they thought of Zain. Colors and Zain have done Khatron Ke Khiladi also together, so they wanted to see if he'd be game to come on board as one of the contestants on BB14."

But we hear that Zain has rejected the offer. "Zain is a very private person and doesn't find himself comfortable sharing his space with anyone. It's impossible for him to live in the same house with 13-14 other people who he doesn't know well. Despite the channel giving him a very good deal, he declined it." We reached out to Zain who remained unavailable for comment. The first few promos of Bigg Boss 14 are out and it's created huge curiosity among the audiences as usual. Pinkvilla exclusively reported how there's been a little delay with the show, owing to the Mumbai monsoon. The show is expected to be aired from October 4, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

