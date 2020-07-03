EXCLUSIVE: Nach Baliye fame Faisal Khan remembers Saroj Khan: She gave me Rs 500 note which I still have

Nach Baliye fame Faisal Khan remembers Saroj Khan whom he met at an event outside of Mumbai. Remembering the late choreographer, Faisal said that he still has the Rs 500 note which she gave him.

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away today after having a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai. With her, an era of dance legends has come to an end. Nach Baliye fame Faisal Khan remembers Saroj Ji whom he met at an event outside of Mumbai. Remembering her, Faisal said that he still has the Rs 500 note which she gave him.

Faisal shared, "I have a beautiful memory with Saroj Khan ji. We had once gone to an event outside of Mumbai where I was a judge alongside her and Shakti Mohan. Initially, I was too overwhelmed to be judging beside her, but she made me very comfortable and ensured I sit next to her while judging. It was a very proud moment for me back then. We had a lovely time while travelling to the event and back, discussing dance related topics and our love for dance, which was amazing!"

He further remembered, "I had even performed a guest dance on stage for that event, and in her traditional style she had given me a Rs. 500 note which I till today have kept with me! So for me and the entire dancing fraternity, it is a huge loss of a legendary dancer in our industry!"

Saroj Khan was hospitalized on June 17, after the veteran complained of difficulty in breathing. The veteran choreographer who redefined Bollywood with her expressions and dance sequences was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburbs on Friday morning amid close family members. A prayer meet was scheduled next week for late Saroj Khan, however, her family has cancelled it owing t the Coronavirus pandemic. Saroj ji has left behind a legacy that will be revered for generations to come.

Credits :Pinkvilla

