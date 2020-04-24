EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta is a complete foodie; Reveals he can go for a body transformation if a role demands

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla for our season finale episode of Cheat Meal With Stars, Nakuul Mehta opens up on his eating habits, what keeps him motivated, sharing cooking habits with Jankee Parikh and more.

Nakuul Mehta recently was seen in Zee 5's web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The show received a lot of acclaim with Nakuul and Anya Singh's performance being hailed. Never Kiss Your Best Friend was a breezy watch. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla for our season finale episode of Cheat Meal With Stars, Nakuul opens up on his eating habits, what keeps him motivated, sharing cooking habits with Jankee Parikh, and more.

About his love for food, Nakuul revealed that he is a complete foodie and enjoys his meals but also, he is not addicted to anything in particular. He opened up on how for NKYBF, he had to look a little leaner and he did undergo a healthy routine, results of which were seen almost immediately. "So for NKYBF, I had to play a 20-year-old. I am slightly away from being that so I had two weeks. I went completely strict vegan, gluten-free diet and I saw results instantly. I felt so much lighter," he said.

About actively trying to remain fit, Nakuul said, "I know that a lot of people are very invested in the gym. People like Gautam Rode, Karan Wahi, I see they are super dedicated. This gives them happiness, but I use that time to do something which makes me happy."

"People think I am very fit. I enjoy fitness, but that is not my 'be all' and 'end all' in the world. I think joy comes when people recognise you for the work you have done," Nakuul reiterated.

