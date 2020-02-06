EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta: I get it people have enjoyed seeing me in romantic genres but I want to experiment

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nakuul Mehta opened up on experimenting with roles and not getting typecast and more. He spoke about how he has been looking for opportunities which will challenge him as an actor and a performer.

Nakuul Mehta has been one of the most loved actors. Be it his witty self or his love for the craft or his candour, there are many reasons to admire Nakuul and recently he made everyone swoon as Sumier in Never Kiss Your Best Friend. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nakuul opened up on experimenting with roles and not getting typecast and more. He spoke about how he has been looking for opportunities which will challenge him as an actor and a performer.

Nakuul has been one of the few actors to explore the digital space much before it became a 'thing'. With his series I Don't Watch TV, Nakuul made an impressive satirical. But was it difficult to explain it to others who perhaps did not see it as a lucrative medium back then? Nakuul said, "I have never been obsessed with any medium. I am only obsessed with the work I have been doing. I feel one of my greatest strengths is to educate myself and be aware of what is happening globally, and I saw this way back. In 2014, I realised that the West is opening up to short story format and I wanted to make it to. When I made my first show I Don't watch TV, I went to every TV actor I know and told them about this and they were like, 'accha yeh internet pe aayega, iske paise nahi milenge'; they were hesitant and there were people who came to the party without any question."

He continued, "I think they are the ones who are out there doing fab work. There were so many like Kritika Kamra, , , , Karan Wahi and others who came unabashedly and there were a lot of others who were asking what will happen with this. And then, of course, Ishqbaaz happened and there was no time to invest in the web show, but I realised that the reach of IB was huge because it was a huge success on a digital platform, and that told me there is an audience. As soon as that chapter was over, I wanted to explore and experiment with different mediums."

In an earlier interview you mentioned, you were a little apprehensive about taking up the role in Never Kiss Your Best Friend because it was more youth. "Why would I have a problem with a youth-oriented subject? I am all for youth. My audience is youth. But, what I was hesitant about was another romantic genre. I want to do a different kind of stories. I understand people have greatly enjoyed me in this but I want to experiment. But when I read NKYBF, I was surprised and it was something I haven't done and I wanted to go ahead with it," Nakuul added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More