EXCLUSIVE: Namit Khanna on Sanjivani: I never took the onus on myself; Fate depends on many factors

Sanjivani 2 starring Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna had a promising start but the show lost the steam in the first month itself. Despite many attempts, the show failed to garner TRPs leaving many wondering why? Sanjivani was the third season in the successful franchise (Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gayye); however, this season was not received as well as the previous ones. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Namit why does he think the show did not pick up as well and if he thinks people couldn't relate or accept his chemistry with Surbhi. Over to him:

Sanjivani 2 did not live up to expectations. What do you think is the reason behind it?

The fate of any show is an amalgamation of many factors. Many departments coming together, many heads working at the same time to make the show a success. I never took the onus on myself being the lead of the show. For me, the show worked wonders! In fact, it was exactly what my career needed at that point. From receiving immense fan love to being the face of such a cult TV show, airing on the top channel in the country, and working with many established actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I just sincerely did the job I was hired for. I did my best to stay away from the TRP game and factors that were beyond my control. There were many other departments that were already dealing with that. Having said that, it would have been nice to have continued with the show for a bit longer as the characters were set up well and there could have been many interesting tracks in the future but the end of the day it is Indian TV and anything is possible. I have happily moved on now and looking forward to my next!

Do you feel like people couldn't relate to your chemistry with Surbhi?

I actually feel the complete opposite of that. One thing everyone was sure of was that Sidisha worked from the very first episode. Fans wanted more and more of them and that was pretty much the backbone of this rendition of Sanjivani. But after a point when the creators decided to change things around by introducing new nuanced characters and replacing the existing ones, the fans were really annoyed initially and later felt totally betrayed. They had invested a lot in Sidisha and had high hope for the couple but I think the new tracks took it all away from them. The pair had created ripples in the industry and were trending all through the time they were around.

