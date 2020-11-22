  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: NCB confirms Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's staff is being questioned after couple's arrest

After almost 15 hours of interrogation, Bharti and Haarsh were seen exiting the NCB office on Sunday morning.
Mumbai
NCB confirms Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's staff is being questioned.
Hours after comedian Bharti Singh's arrest, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. As per reports, the couple were found in possession of marijuana when the NCB raided their apartment on Saturday. Now, they have been arrested and were snapped being escorted by the NCB on Sunday morning. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal NCB director confirmed to Pinkvilla that after the couple's arrest, their staff is also being questioned. 

He revealed that quite a few people are under the scanner as part of the NCB's drug Bollywood nexus probe. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Wankhede said, "There are some people who are being looked at and members of her staff are also being investigated and questioned by the NCB." 

During her interrogation, the comedian and television host even reportedly admitted to consumption of marijuana. After almost 15 hours of interrogation, Bharti and Haarsh were seen exiting the NCB office on Sunday morning. The anti-drug agency revealed that the her house staff are being examined in the case to get to the source of the supplier.

Bharti is considered to be one of the highest paid comedian actors in television as she earns about Rs 5 to 6 lakh per episode. At present, she is hosting India's Best Dancer with husband Haarsh. Bharti is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show which pays her a handsome amount. Back in 2018, Forbes India had listed Bharti on the 74th position with annual earnings of Rs 13 crore and as per reports her net worth had grown to Rs 22 crore per year.

Click here to see Bharti and Haarsh's latest photos exiting the NCB office. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

unfair to arrest the small fry-arrest deepika and other big wigs

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Since when consumption of ganja is crime? Nicely framed them because they made skits on Arnab !! Bha re India. Why not going to kumbh or banaras!! Sadhus continuously consumed ganja. Why different rules? Kapil show earn highest TRp. Nice move.

