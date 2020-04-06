EXCLUSIVE: Nehha Pendse on her past failed relationships: A lot of embarrassment comes with it

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nehha Pendse opened up about how her past relationship made her cynical about love, why she kept her bond with hubby Shardul Bayas hidden until marriage and more.

Nehha Pendse, best known for her role in May I Come In Madam, made many heads turn when she tied the knot with her longtime beau Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020. The couple tied the knot traditional Maharashtrian private wedding in Pune. Ever since then, the beautiful actress has been living a happy married life. However, she was trolled after revealing her hubby's first marriage and children. But the actress stood headstrong and gave a befitting reply to everyone.

We, at Pinkvilla, recently got into an exclusive conversation with the Bigg Boss 12 to know how life has changed after being a 'married woman.' She opened up about on her bad career choices at the initial stage, waiting for the right project, not being happy with the work she was getting, past relationships making her cynical of love, how Shardul swept her off her feet and choosing to keep the wedding affair an extremely private.

When quipped about why she kept her relationship with Shardul Bayas hidden from the public eye for a long time, Nehha said, 'Relationships are very sensitive. I'm not a person who keeps anything hidden, I usually call a spade a spade. I had been all out about my past relationships. I was in a serious relationship with a guy and was also about to tie the knot with him. However, unfortunately, that did not happen. Though it wasn't it jingst, it wasn't meant to be. But, the whole embarrassment that comes with it is too much.

She added, 'I'm not a person who keeps jumping in and out of relationship soon. So I don't take failure in relationships in the right way, because I invest a lot of time in it. So, this time, I was like if this is not happening for real, I'm not letting it out because anything can go wrong at any point in time. Also, I have dealt with it already, so I did not want to take a chance.'

Ask her if she had turned cynical about love before her wedding with Shardul, the actress said, 'Yes. Had he not been the man, I would have still been a cynical and stupid woman. I have been badly hurt and not been treated so well in my relationships before him. There's an absolute lack of trust and not a high regard for men. But I guess, my man was just there for me.'

