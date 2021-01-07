EXCLUSIVE: Nehha Pendse opens up on playing Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: There are some big shoes to fill

Fans of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are gearing up to see Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabi on the show. The actress, who had been making the most of her time off from work with her husband, spoke up exclusively to Pinkvilla about how the show came her way and how she intends to fill up the void left by Saumya Tandon.

Over the past few days, the popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is making headlines as one of the popular characters on the show, Anita Bhabi was being recast by none other than former Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse. Earlier, the role of Anita was played by Saumya Tandon, who had quit the show back in August 2020. Now, Nehha will be stepping in Saumya's place and bringing her own vibe to the classy character of Anita Bhabi on the show.

Speaking about it, Nehha opened up exclusively to Pinkvilla about how the role came to her and more. Nehha shared how she is looking forward to working with Binaiferr Kohli and other cast members of the popular show. She further shared how much she admired the poise in the character of Anita and that it is an important part of the 'cult' show. Nehha said, "When I was approached to play the role of Anita Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, I was more than ecstatic to play such an iconic character. Anita is loved by all and adored for her sophistication, poise and her equation with Tiwari and Vibhuti. I am excited to be a part of a cult show like this which has been running for six years. It has always been a wonderful experience working with Binaiferr Kohli and I am eagerly looking forward to meeting the cast."

I am excited to be a part of a cult show like this which has been running for six years. Nehha Pendse

Further, when we asked Nehha about what all has gone into her preparation to play Anita Bhabi on the show, she shared that she has tried to pick up certain mannerisms and nuances to give the character her own touch. Nehha said, "I did try to imbibe the mannerisms and nuances of Anita to build my own. The audience will get to witness a few differences in Anita but I am sure they will love it."

On feeling the weight of the responsibility of stepping into Saumya Tandon's shoes and expectations from her for the role of Anita, Nehha said, "It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. The kind of response that I am receiving is overwhelming and undoubtedly much appreciated. Since the transition has been smooth, I am sure the audience will love the nuances that I bring in the character of Anita Bhabhi."

It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. The kind of response that I am receiving is overwhelming and undoubtedly much appreciated. Nehha Pendse

The gorgeous and talented star who got hitched with Shardul Bayas a year ago also revealed how the lockdown time helped her 'rejuvenate' and that she is all set to return to work after the much-needed family time. On the feeling of getting back to work after lockdown, Nehha said, "We all have been running to achieve our goals all the time but in the recent past due to the lockdown we realized the importance of taking a pause. Exactly like that I took a step back, relaxed and spent time with my family. It was absolutely an enriching experience to have some 'Family time' in the middle of a busy day. After relaxing for so many months, I am re-energized and rejuvenated to start shooting with the amazing cast of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. I am looking forward to entertaining the audience by bringing my own charm to the character."

Well, with so much experience, admiration, and adulation on her side, Nehha is all set to embrace Anita Bhabi's role in the popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Fans of the actress also are looking forward to seeing what she brings to Anita's role, which already has a fan base of its own. The popular show is on air on &TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM.

