EXCLUSIVE: New Year 2020: Karan Patel says, 'With my baby Mehr, 2020 already looks good to me'
We are all set to bid adieu to 2019 and the decade as we kiss hello to 2020. The last year has been quite an adventurous one leaving us to hope for better in future. For Karan Patel, the year has been extra special as he took up Khatron Ke Khiladi this year and also welcomed his baby girl. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Karan his special moment from 2019 and what is he looking forward to the most in the upcoming year.
Karan and Ankita welcomed a baby girl just recently and shared the picture on social media as well. In a statement earlier, Karan had said that he was overjoyed and also a little intimidated. He had added that his wife Ankita and baby were doing well. Karan was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off air just a couple of days ago. Karan has been ruling the Indian Television for the longest time.
Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020.
